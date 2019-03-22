Sonja van den Ende

Syria condemned in the strongest terms irresponsible statements made by the US president on the occupied Syrian Golan, which confirms the United States blind bias to the Zionist occupation entity, stressing that these statements will never change the fact that the Golan was and will always be a Syrian Arab territory.

The US and it allies (the US = Zionist) are looking to wage a new war, their aim: to establish a greater Israel and their satanic idea of creating the new 3rd Tempel, which they say, lays underneath the Al-Aqsa mosque, for years Israel is digging under the Al-Aqsa, so in the end it will crumble down.

Of course their religious “rabbi’s” will say an act of Jaweh. In the meantime they will expand their territory, by confiscating the Golan heights (water and oil) and create a new “holocaust” for the Palestinians, who will either leave their country or die. I can’t make it any nicer, it’s time to stop this dangerous Zionists regime’s.