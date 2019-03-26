“Pro-Israel and pro-peace sounds like a completely reasonable position. My friends, it is not.” – US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman

“It is no less than blasphemous to suggest that any Jew or any Christian is against peace.” – US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman

“If there is no peace in the Middle East as we speak, and regrettably there is not, I strongly suggest that we blame someone other than Israel.” – Ambassador David Friedman

“It’s sure not the settlements that are the blockage to peace.” – Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

“Too many Palestinians and too many Arabs do not want any Jewish state in the Middle East. . . . Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah.” – Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

“Pretty soon the countries that don’t have relations with us, they’re going to be isolated. There are those who talk about boycotting Israel; we’ll boycott them.” – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

“I bring greetings from . . . the most pro-life President – the most pro-Israel President – in American history.” – Vice President Mike Pence

“This decision is also in the best interest of peace by finally recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.” – Vice President Mike Pence

“I always used to joke we couldn’t get 100 senators to honour Santa Clause, but we got 100 people onboard to honour Israel.” – Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)

“God bless Guatemala.” – US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley

