New York, SANA- Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari said that main target of the terror war on Syria is to consolidate the Israeli occupation of the Arab territories and guaranteeing its continuation according to a US-led agenda.

Al-Jaafari, speaking at a UN Security Council ‘s session on Wednesday, added that Trumps’ proclamation about the occupied Syrian Golan has revealed the reality of the plot against Syria in particular and the region in general to consolidate a new reality similar to the Sykes-Picot agreement and the Balfour Declaration.

He affirmed that countries of the new colonial scheme have worked to implement their plans against Syria through mobilising and supporting foreign terrorists , launching attacks on the Syrian territory , and forming an illegal coalition which had committed war crimes , in addition to imposing coercive economic measures to weaken the Syrian state.

The governments of countries hostile to Syria exploited the humanitarian situation and the suffering caused by their aggressive actions to defame the Syrian government’s image and hinder its efforts to support and enable the Syrians overcome the crisis.

“The Syrian government has taken all needed measures to evacuate the besieged citizens of al-Rukban camp and end their suffering, and it calls on the Security council to press the US side and allow residents of the camp freely move as well as guaranteeing the safety of the humanitarian staff,” al-Jaafari said.

He affirmed that the Syrian government is ready to cooperate with the UN Special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to make his mission a success in facilitating the Syrian-Syrian dialogue and reach a political solution that comes in the interests of the Syrians and preserves Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

