From Jewish voice for righteous peace in the middle east
The 18-Year-old paramedic Sajjed Abed al-Hakim Mizher was shot today in Bethlehem by Israeli soldiers when they raided the refugee camp dheis.
Will the federal government condemn this crime?
27 Wednesday Mar 2019
Posted Israeli Murdersin
