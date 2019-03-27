By Joaquin Flores

MOSCOW – Top ranking SBU (Ukrainian Security Service) agent in charge of the ATO operation through 2014 when the operation commenced, Vasily Prozorov, has just made some stunning statements to international media, and has recently escaped to Russia. Moreover, without exaggeration, this is a major blow to the foreign policy positions of Kiev. It is also a very weighty argument for those forces in Europe who want to quickly move the peace process in Ukraine from its present stalemate.

In speaking to journalists, Prozorov’s presentation can be summarised with these points:

Kiev from the very beginning did not plan to resolve the conflict in the south-east of Ukraine by peaceful means

– Kiev initially planned a large number of victims among the population of Donbass, then they wanted to declare them accomplices of terrorists