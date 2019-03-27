New York, SANA- Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya said that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organisation seizes 90% of Idleb province and continues targeting the Syrian Arab Army and civilians , which cannot be tolerated.

Speaking during a UN Security Council session on the situation in Syria, Nebenzya said that the terrorists used chemical weapons while shelling the civilians in Hama northern countryside , which is not acceptable.

Nebenzya added that all the foreign troops , which are occupying areas in Syria, must leave the country, pointing out that the situation in al-Rukban Camp is disastrous due to the US occupying troops that are preventing its residents from leaving the area.

He went on saying that most of the displaced Syrians are willing to return their original places of residence as the Syrian government has prepared all the necessary procedures for their return, yet some countries are still creating obstacles preventing the very return.

Shaza/Mazen

source