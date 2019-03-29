BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – A group of jihadist rebels recently carried out a powerful attack against a group of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops inside Deir Ezzor city.

According to a Syrian military communique, “A Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham sleeper cell carried out a deadly attack against our 4th Division troops inside Deir Ezzor on Monday, March 25th. ”

The communique did not specify where in Deir Ezzor city the operation took place, but they did mention that two soldiers were killed, including an officer, before the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters retreated.

No other details were released in the Syrian military’s communique.

This is the first jihadist rebel attack against the Syrian Arab Army in Deir Ezzor since the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jabhat Al-Nusra (now Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham) were forced to abandon the governorate.

