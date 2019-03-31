Checkpoint Asia is an excellent new site which scours the media for the best Asia news with a geopolitical focus, plus 1st-class original journalism ranging from Russia to China to the Middle East. Smart, incisive, and free of globalist baloney. Reader-supported, please donate! They have a great Facebook page, with very good memes.

President Michel Aoun on Tuesday held talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during which he thanked him for “defending” the Christians of the Middle East.

“We thank you for your stances that defend the Christian minorities in the Levant and we hope you will continue this help,” Aoun told Putin during the Kremlin meeting.

“We met several economic figures and agreed with them on issues that might be vital for our future,” the president added.

Turning to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Syria’s occupied Golan Heights as part of Israel, Aoun said the U.S. move is “alarming for the neighbouring countries.”

“The decision to annex the Golan contradicts with the U.N.’s international laws and we regret that such a decision has been taken,” the president added.

Putin for his part described Lebanon as a “traditional and old partner” for Moscow in the Middle East.

“We maintain our ties with your country’s leadership and with the representatives of all political forces,” he added.

