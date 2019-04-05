A horde of Jewish settlers on Saturday evening physically and verbally attacked a Palestinian woman and her son in Tel Rumeida neighbourhood near the Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City of al-Khalil.

According to local sources, a woman and her son, from the family of Qa’kour, were beaten and verbally abused by extremist settlers during their presence outside their house in Tel Rumeida.

The settlers live in an illegal outpost in the same Palestinian neighbourhood.

The local residents in Tel Rumeida are exposed to repeated assaults by settlers and soldiers to force them to leave their homes.

