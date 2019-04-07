A Syrian official has lashed out at Britain, France and the United States over warning Damascus against using chemical weapons, saying the three countries are fully responsible for pushing terrorist groups to use toxic chemical materials in the crisis-plagued Arab country.

The unnamed official at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates told Syria’s official news agency (SANA) on Saturday that it was no longer a secret that the trio had encouraged foreign-sponsored Takfiri outfits to stage chemical attacks in the northwestern town of Khan Sheikhoun, the cities of Douma and Aleppo and more recently in the northern village of al-Rasif.

The official went on to say that a Friday joint statement by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was intended to prepare the global public opinion for potential chemical attacks in Syria.

He further noted that the three top diplomats were resorting to cheap propaganda and flawed policies in a bid to allay suspicions about their countries’ support for terrorist groups, which have killed many people and wreaked havoc in Syria.

The official highlighted that the US, France and Britain had funnelled munitions and large sums of money to terrorists outfits and the so-called civil defence group White Helmets that has been repeatedly accused of cooperating with Takfiri terrorists and staging false-flag gas attacks, adding that such acts were indicative of their lies.

The official stressed that these countries, which had used chemical weapons in their former colonies and against nations who fought for their freedom, sovereignty and independence, were not entitled to accuse the incumbent Syrian government of using chemical weapons.

“The use of white phosphorous bombs by the US to kill civilians in Dayr al-Zawr province, and destroy Syrian towns and cities, including Raqqah, offer unequivocal evidence for the shameful behaviour of these three countries,” the official pointed out.

The official stressed that Syria’s accession to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and its full commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention were convincing proof that the Damascus government would not use chemical weapons anywhere, anytime or under any circumstances.

Syria roundly condemns the US, France and Britain’s threats, which are aimed at undermining OPCW objectives and exploiting the organisation to pursue their fiendish interests, endanger international peace and security and put the international order at risk, the official concluded.

