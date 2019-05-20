Cheeky Lady says: These Zionist Israelis are relentless and cruel beyond belief.. The Israeli laws are NOT designed to stop criminally guilty Israelis from murdering Palestinians….
“Israeli Jewish settler has run over and killed female Palestinian teacher in Khirbet al-Dira in Taqou Neighbourhood, east of West Bank city of Bethlehem.
The teacher was identified as Fatima Sulieman, 42 years old.
Local sources told Palestine Post 24 that the Israeli Jewish settler hit the car of the teacher and when she took off to see what happened, the settler hit her and ran over her body.”
