RIP Those killed while fighting terrorism 28 Tuesday May 2019 Posted by friendsofsyria in news ≈ Leave a comment Tagsal qaeda, Al-Nusra, FSA, ISIS, SAA, syria Captain Ali Ismael martyred fighting the terrorists north of Hama. His brother Ahmad is also a martyr. RIP our great martyrs. Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related