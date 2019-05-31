BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition and their allies from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have struck at least two Syrian government ferries that were transporting oil to Syria from eastern Syria..

According to reports from the Deir Ezzor Governorate, the U.S. Coalition and the SDF both targeted the Syrian government boats with heavy machine gun fire in front of the town of Al-Shuhayl.

Pro-SDF accounts later released photos showing smoke rising from one of the ferries that were targeted by their machine gun fire.

This is the second time this month that the U.S. Coalition has targeted a Syrian government ferry that was transporting oil from eastern Syria.

In addition to targeting the Syrian government ferries, the Syrian Democratic Forces were also reported to have sent reinforcements to the eastern bank of the Euphrates River Valley near Baghouz Fouqani.

The reason for the targeting of these government ferries is due to the ongoing sanctions imposed by Washington on Damascus.

