Competent authorities found 4 tons of C-4 materials, left behind by terrorist groups in al-Yarmouk basin in Daraa southern countryside. ِ

A source said that while combing the areas liberated from terrorism, the authorities, in cooperation with the locals of the southern region, found underground caches containing four tons of US-made C-4, which have been kept inside special containers and smuggled to al-Yarmouk basin via the border.

Such fatal materials prove that the terrorist organisations received support from countries backing terrorism, like the US.

A.I