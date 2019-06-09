Ramallah (QNN)- Israeli illegal settlers on Friday deliberately set lands in eastern Ramallah in the West Bank to fire.

Local sources said to QNN that a settler pulled over then threw a Molotov cocktail at crops, setting the lands to fire, which spread very fast because of the winds.

The fire engulfed a whole mountain planted with fruitful olive trees in addition to wheat and barley crops.

Dozens of locals rushed to the fire to control it, as firefighters were not able to reach the area.

Locals confirm that this is the third arson by settlers in the village during three days.

The Israeli authorities used to blame Palestinians for arson before the Israeli group B’Tselem proved in videos that Israeli illegal setters set lands to fire, meanwhile Israeli soldiers usually guard them instead of preventing them.