From 2014: Radicalised terrorist Zionist “official” offering a “final solution” for Gaza…

Calls for:

1. All water and electricity to be turned off to the almost 2,000,000 inhabitants before striking with “maximum fire power.”

2. Extinction of all “fighters” … Gaza has no army and virtually no arms – for Jewish terrorists like this creep, any kid throwing a rock is a “fighter”.

3. Forced relocation to tent camps in the Sinai for any person unwilling to sign allegiance to the apartheid, racist Zionist regime.

4. For Gaza to become inhabited by Jews and a few properly submissive Palestinians who may happen decide to stay.

DAILYMAIL.CO.UK|BY DAILY MAIL
Israeli official calls for concentration camps in Gaza
Moshe Feiglin, Deputy Speaker of the Israeli Knesset and member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party, posted the inflammatory message on his Facebook page.