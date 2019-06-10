Israeli official calls for concentration camps in Gaza

From 2014: Radicalised terrorist Zionist “official” offering a “final solution” for Gaza…

Calls for:

1. All water and electricity to be turned off to the almost 2,000,000 inhabitants before striking with “maximum fire power.”

2. Extinction of all “fighters” … Gaza has no army and virtually no arms – for Jewish terrorists like this creep, any kid throwing a rock is a “fighter”.

3. Forced relocation to tent camps in the Sinai for any person unwilling to sign allegiance to the apartheid, racist Zionist regime.

4. For Gaza to become inhabited by Jews and a few properly submissive Palestinians who may happen decide to stay.