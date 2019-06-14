“Black Cube” is a group of [reportedly] ‘former’ Israeli military and intelligence operatives who are cyber warfare mercenaries. Using techniques perfected by the Mossad – motto: War by Deception, Black Cube is a perfect example of why any country is insane for trusting Israeli firms for their own national cyber security which is the direction many are heading.

In 2017, Black Cube was used to try to defeat the Iran Deal by spying on members of the Obama administration. The mission was to compile extensive background profiles on key individuals involved to try to find damaging information on them. See: https://www.newyorker.com/…/israeli-operatives-who-aided-ha…