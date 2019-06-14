Tags
On September 10, 2001 – a day before 9/11 – the Washington Times ran an article about a report done by the US Army School for Advanced Military Studies (SAMS) – an ‘elite’ group that is often enlisted by the Pentagon Joint Chiefs to evaluate threats and make plans etc. https://www.washingtontimes.com/…/sep/10/20010910-025319-6…/
In that report was this critical item:
______
Excerpt: It calls Israel’s armed forces a “500-pound gorilla in Israel. Well armed and trained. Known to disregard international law to accomplish mission.
Of the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence service, the SAMS officers say: “Wildcard. Ruthless and cunning. Has capability to target U.S. forces and make it look like a Palestinian/Arab act.”
_______
If you look at the history of the Mossad and Israel you’ll see one example after another of this tactic including:
1) Creating false or filtered intelligence as in WMD’s in Iraq. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2004/feb/04/iraq.israel
2) The never-ending mantra that Iran is “months away from a nuclear bomb” as Israel has claimed since 1984 while Israel has between 70 and 300 illegal nuke warheads. https://www.richardsilverstein.com/…/israeli-media-reign-o…/
3) And the desire of the Israeli military intelligence command to perfect false flag attacks against allies (and everyone else) to frame enemies to get what they want. https://www.haaretz.com/1.5182096
To name just a few.
So if you look at the incident of the attacks on oil freighters in the Gulf of Oman earlier today you should ask yourself, “who benefits”? Iran who is hosting a delegation from Japan right now and who wants sanctions lifted? Or Israel and the US war mongers that want the world to go to war against Iran?
Janice Kortkamp
ashshams said:
Britain doesn’t need to wage war on Iran, it and its bootboy America are surrounding the country as we speak. Both have new naval bases in the Homez Straits and slowly but surely they are picking off any dissenting groups in Iran.
That is how Britain does it.
I presume it wants a united Iraq (not the North) and Iran, run on its terms. The restructuring process in the region is well under way and what was Iraq about? Not majority rule I guess but bringing it back under the ambit of Persia.
The cold war had a lot to answer for, eroding peace and any semblance of communism.
Just hope Iran has nuclear, fingers crossed for that.
