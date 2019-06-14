On September 10, 2001 – a day before 9/11 – the Washington Times ran an article about a report done by the US Army School for Advanced Military Studies (SAMS) – an ‘elite’ group that is often enlisted by the Pentagon Joint Chiefs to evaluate threats and make plans etc. https://www.washingtontimes.com/…/sep/10/20010910-025319-6…/

In that report was this critical item:

Excerpt: It calls Israel’s armed forces a “500-pound gorilla in Israel. Well armed and trained. Known to disregard international law to accomplish mission.

Of the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence service, the SAMS officers say: “Wildcard. Ruthless and cunning. Has capability to target U.S. forces and make it look like a Palestinian/Arab act.”

If you look at the history of the Mossad and Israel you’ll see one example after another of this tactic including:

1) Creating false or filtered intelligence as in WMD’s in Iraq. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2004/feb/04/iraq.israel

2) The never-ending mantra that Iran is “months away from a nuclear bomb” as Israel has claimed since 1984 while Israel has between 70 and 300 illegal nuke warheads. https://www.richardsilverstein.com/…/israeli-media-reign-o…/

3) And the desire of the Israeli military intelligence command to perfect false flag attacks against allies (and everyone else) to frame enemies to get what they want. https://www.haaretz.com/1.5182096

To name just a few.

So if you look at the incident of the attacks on oil freighters in the Gulf of Oman earlier today you should ask yourself, “who benefits”? Iran who is hosting a delegation from Japan right now and who wants sanctions lifted? Or Israel and the US war mongers that want the world to go to war against Iran?

Janice Kortkamp