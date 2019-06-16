Crew from CBS News entered Syria illegally and are roaming inside an active war zone under the supervision, protection and blessings of a UNSC-listed terrorist organisation.

But let’s forget all of that for a moment; and look at the status in which this crew is in; nothing is wrong with wearing a headscarf, but there is everything wrong in forcing a woman into one.

This crew who came all the way into an active war zone, entered illegally and risked being caught in the crossfire to give these terrorists a media coverage was forced by these same terrorists into a special outfit; then this same media call these terrorists “Freedom fighters”

Again, there is nothing wrong whatsoever in wearing a headscarf, my own mother wears one, but there is everything wrong in forcing a woman into one, and my own sister doesn’t wear one.

If you are living in a country that labels these terrorists as “rebels” or “freedom fighters’, would you take them as refugees into your neighbourhoods? to live among your families?

SAA will use all means necessary to eradicate terrorism from Syria, and maintains its secular and tolerant state toward all religions and sects that is a promise made by the Commander in Chief of the Syrian Arab Armed Forces, President Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian Arab Army