Syrian ambassador to the United Nations Dr. Bashar Jaafari delivered yet another speech at the UNSC yesterday evening confronting the shameless hyenas about the situation in Idlib, exposing their government destructive role and crimes against humanity in the War Of Terror waged against the Syrian people.

The following is the full statement in Arabic with English translation subtitles, full English and Arabic transcripts below.

English translation transcript of the Dr. Jaafari’s statement:

Thank you, Mr. President,

This meeting comes in a timely manner, in order to allow us and a number of other countries to put the Security Council in the picture of terrorist attacks by armed terrorist groups from Idlib against the neighbouring towns and villages of Aleppo, Northern Hama, and the northern Latakia countrysides.

When I talk about the attacks, I would like to point out that the last of these attacks was the massacre carried out by these groups two days ago in the village of al-Wadihi in the southern countryside of Aleppo, a crime that resulted in the killing of 12 civilians and injuring more than 16 others while participating in a wedding in the village.

The lives of the inhabitants of this village, which was safe and lead a normal life, were transformed into a state of terror that can hardly be described by the fall of missiles launched by the terrorists of Nusra Front, who are supported by Erdogan’s Turkish regime… The bodies of the martyrs and the wounded, mostly women and children, were scattered in the alleys of the village. They also caused extensive damage to homes, private and public property, including the health centre and the village mosque.

This barbaric crime comes as part of a series of crimes committed by these terrorist groups led by the HTS terrorist organisation, which is Nusra Front organisation, which is on the Security Council’s list of terrorist organisations and entities, being Al-Qaeda Organization in Syria, these crimes must be clearly and inexplicably condemned by the Security Council.

Mr president,

Here are some of the crimes that led to the death of dozens and injuring hundreds of innocent civilians, including many women and children, I will limit the talk here about the civilian victims and will not mention the military victims:

The targeting of the town of al-Sakilibiya and the town of Ein al-Krum and the village of Bilhsein on May 25 with dozens of shells.

The targeting of the cities of Silhib and al-Siklibiya on 26 May with more than 30 rockets.

Targeting the town of Qamhani on 29 and 31 of May with a number of rockets.

Targeting the towns of the Qalaat Al-Madiq, Karakat, and Shat-ha in the northern and northwest of Hama countryside with dozens of shells and missiles.

Targeting multiple areas in the province of Aleppo and its countryside frequently with dozens of rockets and missiles.

Targeting the city of Jablah with several missiles.

The targeting of the city of Mhardeh frequently, and the most recent was the dawn of this day with dozens of rockets.

This is in addition to the continuous targeting of the positions of the Syrian Arab Army and the locations of the allied Russian forces, especially the Hmeimim airport, with rockets and booby-trapped drones.

As some like to ask questions, a good question arises for you and for all of us: Who provides these terrorists with all these weapons? Where do these weapons come from? By parachutes? from another planet? Or from member states of this Council and outside it? Who provides terrorists with rockets, tanks, missiles, and mines? Where does all this momentum of weapons and terrorists come from? Did not we get 100,000 foreign terrorists through our border with Turkey? How many times have we mentioned this in this Council and outside it? A subcommittee of the Security Council confirmed the validity of our statement that 101 Member States of this Organization are exporting pure terrorism to Syria.

Mr. President,

The statements we heard in this room today indicate that there is a common realisation that there is a problem to be dealt with in Idlib, that’s what we understood from the talk of the colleagues that there is a problem in Idlib. The Syrian Idlib of course, I am not talking about an Idlib in Florida and I am not talking about an Idlib in Britain or about an Idlib in Germany. I am talking about the SYRIAN Idlib.

I explained to you earlier on May 17, last month, in detail that the problem was the continuation of the Turkish regime and its accomplices by providing various forms of support to terrorist groups and this (Turkish) regime’s abrogation of its commitments under the de-escalation agreement and the Understandings of Astana and Sochi.

This has allowed HTS terrorist organisation (Nusra Front), which includes tens of thousands of foreign terrorists in its ranks, including of course more than 15 thousand Europeans, which allowed the HTS terrorist organisation control completely on the city of Idlib and some of its neighbouring areas in north-west Syria and create a terrorist outpost that blackmails the Syrian state and take hundreds of thousands Civilians as human shields, committing the most heinous crimes against them, spreading death and destruction, and confiscating civilian facilities, including hospitals and schools, and turning them into military barracks and centres for the detention, torture and killing of those who reject extremist Takfiri and its retard rulings.

By the way, when some colleagues are talking, Mr. Lowcock was unfortunately one of them, and Mrs. de Carlo, I do not know where they got their information, but when they said there were 27 medical facilities in Idlib that were targeted, actually they said hospitals, I would like to tell all of you that Damascus, the Syrian capital, where 8 million people live in has 8 public hospitals only, and 9 public hospitals in Damascus countryside, this means 9 + 8 = 17, meaning Damascus, the capital, where 8 million people live, has only 17 public hospitals, add to it 10 private hospitals, if you like, the number does not reach 30 hospitals. Aleppo has 11 public hospitals, add to them another 10 private hospitals: 21 hospitals in Aleppo, which is the second largest city in Syria, in which 5 million people live.

And when we come to talk about Idlib, Idlib has 4 public hospitals only, we add 4 more private hospitals, the total is 8 hospitals. Where do these figures come from that there are 27 hospitals targeted in Idlib? Let us know and give us the sources from which they draw this information.

I tell you here publicly that what has been said is misleading and false whatever the source that provides this information is a misguided source. There are no 27 hospitals in Idlib. Huh, now for our colleague the British Ambassador, if the White Helmets have opened a room in a cellar in a building, where it launches missiles and shells from, this is another thing, this is not a hospital. This is not a hospital, this is called a makeshift medical facility. This is a hallucination and a cinema on the ground when they call it a hospital. It is not a hospital. It is a room they open in a cellar in one of the buildings used for bombing civilians and the Syrian Arab army from.

Another scandal, as human feelings are overflowing today, do you know that after 8 years of imposing sanctions, or what they call unilateral coercive measures, because they are not imposed by you and are not legal, after 8 years, and with such overflowing human feelings we heard today, the United States and the European Union prohibit the export of medical devices such as the MRI and CT Scan to Syria until today, and the surgical procedures required by Syrian doctors for surgical operations? What is this overflowing human feeling that prevents the export of medical devices such as MRI and CT Scan and surgical thread for surgical operations? This is a blemish, it is a defect, the least what we can describe it, if not a crime, and OCHA does not see of course, and Ms. de Carlo does not see the Humanists pen carriers do not see this.

The Syrian government and its allies do NOT target hospitals or schools, at all, because these are our hospitals and our schools.

Mr president,

The implementation of the principles of international law, the provisions of the Charter and the decisions of this Council concerning the fight against terrorism requires, in this case, support the efforts of the Syrian State and its allies in combating terrorism and to build a partnership with it as the party concerned to end the existence of terrorism in Syria and improve the humanitarian situation in general, instead of calling for these show-off sessions, and spread misleading information and to charge accusations against my country and its allies, in order to rescue the terrorist groups and obstruct the legal measures taken by the Syrian government to protect its citizens and rid them of the control of terrorist organisations which use them as human shields.

What is required is a complete departure from attempts to undermine the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, and from any attempts to exploit the crisis to serve the destructive agendas of some States and their clients, and to desist from selective policies and systematically biased approaches that are unequivocally reflected in some Member States ignoring of the crimes the terrorist organisations are committing, and ignoring the role of the known countries that support terrorism, as well as the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the International Coalition in Raqqa, Deir Al-Zour, Alhajin and Al-Baghouz, which were mentioned by my dear colleague the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, and in other areas in my country as well as the detention of tens of thousands of Syrian civilians by the American occupation forces in Al-Rukban Camp. Al-Rukban camp, of course, is Syrian land. We repeat it for the 100th time: Al-Rukban camp is a Syrian land occupied by US forces, where it sponsors a terrorist group called Maghaweer Al-Thawra. This faction collects 100 thousand Syrian Lira from each Syrian civilian who wants to leave the Rukban camp, extortion money, with the knowledge of the US forces, of course. a father, his wife and five children have to pay 700,000 Syrian Liras, only to get out of the camp.

Mr. President,

Ending the suffering of the Syrians in Idlib and other Syrian areas requires:

First: Addressing the main causes of the suffering of the Syrians: the policies of the governments of the state sponsors of terrorism and the practices of their armed terrorist organisations and the continuing crimes committed by the so-called international coalition and its proxy militias, including the deliberate burning of wheat and barley crops.

Since we’re talking about the burning of agricultural crops of wheat and barley, two or three days ago an announcement was issued in Turkey in Arabic addressed to Syrian farmers indicates the willingness of the Turkish government to buy their wheat and barley in Turkish Lira, what is not burned is sold to Turkey at a quarter of its price. Then they tell us that we are falsely accusing Turkey of wrongdoingس, we are falsely accusing Erdogan’s regime of wrongdoings, no, it’s not false accusations, no.

The Turkish regime has absolutely no regards to the neighbourhood value If it had an atom of political wisdom, this regime would have been thinking about the future, let alone the international law and the agreements governing our good neighbourly relations with Turkey. This regime must look to the future. We and they are in this region by virtue of geography and history, the Erdogan regime should not open up its border with Syria for hundreds of thousands of foreign terrorists and the smuggling of all kinds of weapons into Syria, including the chemical weapon, which they brought from Benghazi (Libya) through Istanbul and then to Aleppo, Khan al-Asal, the story I told you about before, it was transferred by a Syrian terrorist working for The Turkish intelligence, his name is Haitham Kassar, all of this is mentioned in official letters with you, 800 official letters full of information we sent you, but some do not want to read.

Second: Ending the illegal presence of US and Turkish forces on the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic and ending the suffering of millions of civilians in the areas controlled by these forces.

Third: the immediate and unconditional lifting of the illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people, which constitute economic terrorism and collective punishment for the Syrian people.

Fourth: To put an end to the deliberate and systematic politicisation of humanitarian affairs and attempts to exploit it by some States for purposes that are in total contradiction with the principles of humanitarian action.

Fifth: Supporting the efforts of the Syrian state in the process of reconstruction, reconstruction of what has been destroyed by terrorism, which is opposed by the USA, Britain, France and some other countries, these countries are against the reconstruction of what has been destroyed by terrorism in Syria and I leave for you to figure out the reason behind that. To facilitate the safe and dignified return of the Syrian displaced to their homeland and to direct donor pledges to serve this objective.

In conclusion, Mr. President,

Despite the adoption by this Council of more than 46 resolutions on the combating terrorism, and the passing of nearly 9 years on the terrorist war waged against my country Syria and the exposure of the dimensions of this war and the role played by the governments of some countries to enrich and prolong it, in spite of all this, some members of this council, and outside of it, are still investing in terrorism and see in it a partner to target the Syrian state, instead of building a partnership with the Syrian state to combat terrorism. I also leave you the trouble to draw the conclusion from this.

I reiterate here that the Syrian Government will not bow down to the terrorist war imposed on it and will not allow the endangerment of the lives of its citizens.

The Syrian Government will continue to exercise its sovereign and constitutional right and to implement the provisions of the Charter and the principles of international law in defending its land and its citizens, combating terrorism and ending the illegal foreign presence on all the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, and the Government of my country is committed to achieving a political solution in which the Syrians, alone, will decide their future and choices through the Syrian-Syrian dialogue and with Syria’s leadership without external interference and guaranteeing the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

Thank you, Mr. President.

End of the English transcript.

Arabic transcript of Dr. Jaafari’s full statement:

شكراً السيد الرئيس،

يأتي انعقاد هذه الجلسة في توقيت صحيح وذلك لإتاحة الفرصة لنا ولعدد من الدول الأخرى لوضع مجلس الأمن بصورة الاعتداءات الإرهابية التي تشنها المجموعات الإرهابية المسلحة انطلاقاً من إدلب على المدن والبلدات المجاورة في كل من ريف حلب وريف حماة الشمالي وريف اللاذقية الشمالي.

وعندما أتحدث عن الاعتداءات فإنني أشير إلى أن آخر هذه الاعتداءات كان المجزرة التي ارتكبتها هذه المجموعات قبل يومين في قرية الوضيحي في ريف حلب الجنوبي وهي جريمة أسفرت عن ارتقاء 12 مدنياً وإصابة أكثر من 16 آخرين بجروح أثناء مشاركتهم في حفل زفاف في القرية. لقد تحولت حياة أهالي هذه القرية التي كانت آمنة وتعيش حياة طبيعية إلى حالة من الرعب يصعب وصفها جراء تساقط القذائف التي أطلقها إرهابيو جبهة النصرة المدعومون من نظام اردوغان التركي حيث تناثرت جثامين الشهداء والجرحى وأغلبهم من النساء والأطفال في أزقة القرية. كما ألحقت هذه القذائف أيضاً دماراً كبيراً بمنازل الأهالي والممتلكات الخاصة والعامة بما في ذلك المركز الصحي وجامع القرية.

وتأتي هذه الجريمة الهمجية ضمن سلسلة من جرائم هذه المجموعات الإرهابية التي يتزعمها تنظيم هيئة تحرير الشام الإرهابي، أي تنظيم جبهة النصرة المدرج على قائمة مجلس الأمن للتنظيمات والكيانات الإرهابية بوصفه تنظيم القاعدة في سورية، وهي جرائم تستلزم من مجلس الأمن إدانتها بشكل واضح لا يحتمل التأويل.

السيد الرئيس،

إليكم فيما يلي وبشكل مختصر للغاية بعضاً من هذه الجرائم التي أدت إلى استشهاد العشرات وجرح المئات من المدنيين الأبرياء بمن فيهم الكثير من النساء والأطفال، أكتفي هنا بالحديث عن الضحايا المدنيين ولا أتطرق إلى الضحايا العسكريين:

استهداف مدينة السقيلبية وبلدة عين الكروم وقرية بلحسين في 25 أيار بعشرات القذائف.

استهداف مدينتي سلحب والسقيلبية في 26 من أيار بما يزيد عن 30 صاروخاً.

استهداف بلدة قمحاني في 29 و31 من أيار بعدد من الصواريخ.

استهداف بلدات قلعة المضيق والكركات وشطحة بريفي حماة الشمالي والشمالي الغربي بعشرات القذائف والصواريخ.

استهداف مناطق متعددة في محافظة حلب وريفها بشكل متكرر بعشرات القذائف والصواريخ.

استهداف مدينة جبلة بعدة صواريخ.

استهداف مدينة محردة بشكل متكرر وآخرها فجر اليوم بعشرات الصواريخ.

هذا ناهيك عن الاستهداف المستمر لمواقع الجيش العربي السوري وأماكن تمركز القوات الروسية الحليفة لا سيما مطار حميميم بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة المفخخة.

باعتبار أن البعض يحب أن يطرح أسئلة، فسؤال وجيه يطرح نفسه عليكم وعلينا جميعاً: من يزود هؤلاء الإرهابيين بكل هذه الأسلحة؟ من أين تأتي هذه الأسلحة؟ بالمظلات؟ من كوكب آخر؟ أم من دول أعضاء في هذا المجلس وخارجه؟ من يزود الإرهابيين بالصواريخ والدبابات والقذائف والألغام؟ من أين يأتي كل هذا الزخم من الأسلحة والإرهابيين؟ ألم يدخل علينا 100 ألف إرهابي أجنبي فقط عبر حدودنا مع تركيا؟ كم مرة قلنا هذا الكلام في هذا المجلس وخارجه؟ وأكدت لجنة فرعية لمجلس الأمن صحة كلامنا بأن 101 من الدول الأعضاء في هذه المنظمة تصدّر إرهاباً صافياً إلى سورية.

السيد الرئيس،

تشير البيانات التي استمعنا إليها في هذه القاعة اليوم إلى وجود إدراك مشترك بأن هناك مشكلة ينبغي التعامل معها في إدلب، هكذا فهمنا من حديث السادة الزملاء بأن هناك مشكلة في إدلب. إدلب السورية طبعاً، أنا لا أتكلم عن إدلب في فلوريدا ولا أتكلم عن إدلب في بريطانيا ولا عن إدلب بألمانيا، أنا أتكلم عن إدلب السورية.

وكنت قد بينت لكم سابقاً بتاريخ 17 أيار، الشهر الماضي، وبشكل مفصل أن سبب هذه المشكلة هو استمرار النظام التركي وشركاؤه بتقديم شتى أشكال الدعم للمجموعات الإرهابية ونقض هذا النظام لتعهداته بموجب اتفاق خفض التصعيد وتفاهمات أستانا وسوتشي، الأمر الذي أتاح لتنظيم هيئة تحرير الشام الإرهابي الذي يضم في صفوفه عشرات آلاف الإرهابيين الأجانب من بينهم طبعاً أكثر من 15 ألف أوروبي، الأمر الذي أتاح لتنظيم هيئة تحرير الشام الإرهابي السيطرة بشكل كامل على مدينة إدلب وبعض المناطق المجاورة لها في شمال غرب سوريا وخلق بؤرة إرهابية تبتز الدولة السورية واتخاذ مئات الآلاف من المدنيين دروعاً بشرية وارتكاب أبشع الجرائم الهمجية بحقهم ونشر الموت والدمار واستباحة المرافق المدنية بما فيها المشافي والمدارس وتحويلها إلى ثكنات عسكرية ومراكز لاحتجاز وتعذيب وقتل كل من يرفض فكره التكفيري المتطرف وأحكامه الجاهلية.

بالمناسبة، عندما يتحدث بعض الزملاء، والسيد لوكوك كان من بينهم للأسف، والسيدة دي كارلو، لا أعرف من أين استقوا معلوماتهم لكن عندما قالوا بأن هناك 27 منشأة طبية في إدلب تم استهدافها، أو بالحقيقة قالوا مشافي، أريد أن أقول لكم جميعاً أن دمشق العاصمة التي يعيش فيها 8 مليون نسمة فيها 8 مشافي عامة فقط و9 مشافي في ريف دمشق، يعني 9 + 8 = 17، يعني دمشق العاصمة التي يعيش فيها 8 ملايين نسمة فيها 17 مشفى فقط، نضيف إليها 10 مشافي خاصة، إذا أحببتهم، لا يصل العدد إلى 30 مشفى في دمشق العاصمة. حلب، فيها 11 مشفى عام، أضيفوا إليهم 10 مشافي خاصة، المجموع 20 مشفى في كل حلب التي هي المدينة الثانية في سورية والتي يعيش فيها 5 مليون بني آدم، وعندما نأتي للحديث عن إدلب، إدلب فيها 4 مشافي عامة فقط، نضيف إليها 4 مشافي خاصة، المجموع 8 مشافي.. من اين تأتي هذه الأرقام بأن هناك 27 مشفى تم استهدافها في إدلب؟ فليتفضلوا ويعطونا المصادر التي يستقون منها هذه المعلومات.

أقول لكم هنا علناً أن ما قيل هو تضليل وكذب أياً كان المصدر الذي يقدم هذه المعلومات فهو مصدر مضلل لكم، لا يوجد في إدلب 27 مشفى.. أما الآن بالنسبة لزميلتنا السفيرة البريطانية إذا كان تنظيم الخوذ البيضاء قد فتح غرفة في قبو في إحدى الأبنية يطلق منها قذائف وصواريخ فهذا أمر آخر، هذه ليست مستشفى، هذه تدعى:

Makeshift Medical Facility

هذا تهريج وسينما على الأرض عندما يسمونها مستشفى وهي ليست مستشفى، هي غرفة يقومون بفتحها في قبو في إحدى الأبنية تستخدم لقصف المدنيين والجيش العربي السوري.

فضيحة أخرى، باعتبار أن المشاعر الإنسانية طافحة اليوم، هل تعرفون أيها السادة أنه بعد 8 سنوات من فرض العقوبات، أو ما يسمونها الإجراءات القسرية أحادية الجانب، لأنها ليست مفروضة من قبلكم وليست قانونية، بعد 8 سنوات والمشاعر الإنسانية الطافحة التي سمعناها اليوم ما زال حتى اليوم الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والاتحاد الأوروبي يحظران تصدير أجهزة طبية مثل ال ام ار آي والسيتي سكان إلى سورية، وخيوط الجراحة الطبية التي يحتاجها الأطباء السوريون للقيام بعمليات جراحية؟ ما هو هذا الشعور الإنساني الطافح الذي يمنع تصدير أجهزة طبية مثل ام ار اي وسيتي سكان وخيوط جراحية للعمليات، عيب، هذا الكلام عيب أقل ما يقال فيه هو أنه عيب إن لم نقل جريمة، والأوتشا لا ترى طبعاً، والسيدة دي كارلو لا ترى وحملة القلم الإنساني لا يرون هذا.

الحكومة السورية وحلفاؤها لا يستهدفون مشافي ولا مدارس على الإطلاق لأن هذه المشافي وهذه المدارس هي مشافينا نحن ومدارسنا نحن.

السيد الرئيس،

إن تطبيق مبادئ القانون الدولي وأحكام الميثاق وقرارات مجلسكم هذا المتعلقة بمكافحة الإرهاب يقتضي في هذه الحالة دعم جهود الدولة السورية وحلفاءها في مكافحة الإرهاب وبناء شراكة معها بصفتها الطرف المعني لإنهاء وجود الإرهاب في سورية وتحسين الوضع الإنساني بشكل عام وذلك بدلاً من الدعوة لعقد هذه الجلسات الاستعراضية والترويج لمعلومات مضللة وكيل الإتهامات لبلادي وحلفائها بهدف نجدة المجموعات الإرهابية وعرقلة الإجراءات القانونية التي تتخذها الحكومة السورية لحماية مواطنيها وتخليصهم من سيطرة التنظيمات الإرهابية التي تتخذ منهم دروعاً بشرية.

إن المطلوب هو الابتعاد التام عن المحاولات الرامية للمساس بسيادة ووحدة وسلامة أراضي الجمهورية العربية السورية وعن أية محاولات لاستغلال الأزمة لخدمة أجندات هدّامة لبعض الدول وعملائها والكف عن السياسات الانتقائية والمقاربات المنحازة على نحو ممنهج والتي تتجلى بشكل لا لبس فيه في غض بعض الدول الأعضاء الطرف عن الجرائم التي ترتكبها المجموعات الإرهابية وعن دور حكومات الدول المعروفة الداعمة للإرهاب وكذلك عن جرائم الحرب والجرائم ضد الإنسانية التي ارتكبها التحالف الدولي في الرقة ودير الزور والهجين والباغوز، وهي التي تطرق إليها زميلي العزيز سفير الاتحاد الروسي مشكوراً، وغيرها من المناطق في بلادي وكذلك احتجاز قوات الاحتلال الأمريكية لعشرات الآلاف من المدنيين السوريين في مخيم الركبان. مخيم الركبان طبعاً أرض سورية، نعيدها للمرة المئة مخيم الركبان أرض سورية تحتلها قوات أمريكية وترعى فيها فصيل إرهابي اسمه مغاوير الثورة وهذا الفصيل يتقاضى عن كل مدني سوري يريد أن يغادر مخيم الركبان 100 ألف ليرة سورية كأتاوة بعلم الأمريكان طبعاً، يقبضون عن كل مدني يريد أن يغادر المعسكر 100 ألف ليرة سورية: أب وزوجته و5 أولاد لازم يدفع 700 ألف ليرة سورية فقط من أجل أن يخرج من المخيم.

السيد الرئيس،

إن إنهاء معاناة السوريين في إدلب وغيرها من المناطق السورية يتطلب:

أولاً – التصدي للمسببات الرئيسية لمعاناة السوريين ألا وهي سياسات حكومات الدول الراعية للإرهاب وممارسات أدواتها من التنظيمات الإرهابية المسلحة والجرائم المتواصلة التي يرتكبها ما يسمى بالتحالف الدولي والمليشيات العميلة له بما في ذلك الحرق المتعمد للمحاصيل الزراعية من قمح وشعير. بمناسبة الحديث عن حرق المحاصيل الزراعية من قمح وشعير، قبل يومين أو ثلاثة صدر إعلان داخل تركيا باللغة العربية موجه للفلاحين المزراعين السوريين يشير إلى استعداد الحكومة التركية شراء محصولهم من القمح والشعير بالليرة التركية، يعني ما لم يحرق يباع إلى تركيا بربع ثمنه. ثم يقولون لنا بأننا نتجنى على تركيا، نتجنى على نظام اردوغان، لا لسنا نتجنى عليه، لا. النظام التركي لا يقدر حق الجيرى على الإطلاق، لو كان لديه ذرة من حكمة سياسية كان من الممكن لهذا النظام أن يفكر نحو المستقبل بغض النظر عن القانون الدولي والاتفاقات الناظمة لعلاقات حسن الجوار بيننا وبين تركيا، يجب أن ينظر هذا النظام إلى المستقبل، نحن وهم موجودون في هذه المنطقة بحكم الجغرافيا والتاريخ، لا يجب أن يشرّع نظام إردوغان حدوده مع سورية لمئات الآلاف من الأرهابيين الأجانب وإدخال كافة أنواع الأسلحة بما في ذلك الكيماوي الذي جلبوه من بنغازي عبر اسطنبول ثم إلى حلب، خان العسل وهي قصة رويتها لكم في الماضي، نقلها إرهابي سوري يعمل لصالح المخابرات التركية اسمه هيثم الكسار، كل ذلك مذكور عندكم برسائل رسمية، 800 رسالة رسمية حافلة بالمعلومات أرسلناها لكم لكن البعض لا يريد أن يقرأ.

ثانياً- إنهاء التواجد اللاشرعي للقوات الأمريكية والتركية على أراضي الجمهورية العربية السورية ووضع حد لمعاناة الملايين من المدنيين المتواجدين في المناطق التي تسيطر عليها هذه القوات.

ثالثاً – الرفع الفوري واللامشروط للتدابير القسرية أحادية الجانب اللاشرعية المفروضة على الشعب السوري والتي تمثل إرهاباً اقتصادياً وعقاباً جماعياً للشعب السوري.

رابعاً – وضع حد للتسييس المتعمد والممنهج للشأن الإنساني ومحاولات استغلاله من بعض الدول لأغراض تتعارض جملة وتفصيلاً مع مبادئ العمل الإنساني.

خامساً – دعم جهود الدولة السورية في عملية إعادة الإعمار، إعادة إعمار ما دمره الإرهاب وهو أمر تعترض عليه أمريكا وبريطانيا وفرنسا وبعض الدول الأخرى، هذه الدول ضد إعادة إعمار ما دمره الإرهاب في سورية وأترك لكم استنتاج المغزى من ذلك. وتيسير عودة المهجرين السوريين لوطنهم بأمان وكرامة والعمل على توجيه تعهدات المانحين بما يخدم هذا الهدف.

ختاماً السيد الرئيس،

على الرغم من اعتماد هذا المجلس لأكثر من 46 قراراً حول مكافحة الإرهاب ومرور ما يقارب 9 سنوات على الحرب الإرهابية المفروضة على بلادي سورية وتجلي أبعاد هذه الحرب والدور الذي قامت به حكومات بعض الدول لإذكائها وإطالة أمدها، على الرغم من كل هذا وذاك، لا يزال البعض في هذا المجلس وخارجه يستثمر في الإرهاب ويرى فيه شريكاً لاستهداف الدولة السورية، بدلاً من بناء شراكة مع الدولة السورية لمكافحة الإرهاب، أيضاً أترك لكم عناء استنتاج المغزى من هذا الكلام.

أؤكد هنا من جديد أن الحكومة السورية لن تنحني أمام الحرب الإرهابية المفروضة عليها ولن تسمح بتعريض حياة مواطنيها للخطر وستستمر الحكومة السورية بممارسة حقها السيادي والدستوري وإعمال أحكام الميثاق ومبادئ القانون الدولي في الدفاع عن أرضها وعن مواطنيها ومكافحة الإرهاب وإنهاء الوجود الأجنبي اللاشرعي من على كافة أراضي الجمهورية العربية السورية وحكومة بلادي ملتزمة في ذات الوقت بتحقيق حل سياسي يقرر فيه السوريون وحدهم مستقبلهم وخياراتهم عبر الحوار السوري – السوري وبقيادة سورية ودون تدخل خارجي وبما يضمن سيادة سورية واستقلالها ووحدتها وسلامة أراضيها.

شكراً السيد الرئيس.

End of the Arabic transcript of the statement.

