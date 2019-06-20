Is Germany deporting pro-Assad Syrian refugees? 20 Thursday Jun 2019 Posted by friendsofsyria in Refugees ≈ Leave a comment Tagsal qaeda, Al-Nusra, FSA, Germany, ISIS, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, syria, Syrian Refugees Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related