Israeli Mossad Is Training SDF Intelligence Personnel – Report

Israel’s national intelligence agency, known as Mossad, is training security personnel of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), al-Khabour, a news outlet with strong connections in northeastern Syria, revealed on June 14.

According to the outlet, 20 personnel of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the core of the SDF, are on their way to Israel to attend a training course by the Mossad. The chosen personnel had passed several tests, which were held in the SDF-held area.

“20 personnel were transferred to the city of Arbil in northern Iraq, in preparation for their transfer to occupied Palestine,” a local source told al-Khabour.

Regarding the aim of this alleged cooperation program, the source claimed that Israel wants to establish a friendly intelligence service in the SDF-held areas. The service would recruit spies for the Mossad and provide information of interest for Israel.

Al-Khabour identified three of the SDF personnel who will receive training in Israel as Ali Mohamed Hassan, Riber Abdul Razzaq Ahmed and Berkhdan Aziz Murad. These names have not been verified by an independent source, so far.

While this information remains unconfirmed, the SDF indeed worked to build some sort of relations with Israel in the last few months. Earlier this year, the Kurdish-dominated group allowed the Israel media to operate in its areas for the first time ever.

source