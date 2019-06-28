Zionist Trolls are calling the US to have a nuclear war with Iran. These FAKE accounts on Facebook are unlike normal Facebook pages. You will see that they do not allow to add as friend or follow this person. As you will see from the page below, they are men posing as women and the pages have no history. This one started in February 2019. This troll has no friends and just spreads hate speech on behalf of Israel and post hate comments on pages of people, that they are not friends of, or even friends of friends. So how are they able to do this, unless Facebook is involved in helping these trolls. This troll has been reported by several people today, we will keep you up to date on the outcome. Once we have a reply from Facebook we will publish it. Inside Israel’s million dollar troll army Asa Winstanley The Electronic Intifada

Act.IL’s Israeli headquaters in Herzliya. (Act.IL/Facebook)

A global influence campaign funded by the Israeli government had a $1.1 million budget last year, a document obtained by The Electronic Intifada shows.

Act.IL says it has offices in three countries and an online army of more than 15,000.

In its annual report, from January, Act.IL says its goal is to “influence foreign publics” and “battle” BDS – the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement for Palestinian rights.

Through its app, Act.IL issues “missions” to this troll army in exchange for “cool prizes” and scholarships.

The app directs comments towards news websites in support of Israeli wars and racism, while attacking Palestinians and solidarity campaigners.

The leaked report claims Act.IL’s app completes 1,580 such missions every week.

Act.IL’s report was obtained by The Electronic Intifada thanks to researcher Michael Bueckert.

Bueckert monitors the app, and posts screenshots of its missions to the Twitter account Behind Israel’s Troll Army.

Act.IL directs users of its app to promote negative comments on Facebook videos about Palestinians, such as this one about the Palestinian community in El Salvador. (Michael Bueckert)

The report was sent out to app users. You can read it in full below.

It claims that Act.IL’s 15,000 “online volunteers” come from 73 countries

As well as its Israeli headquarters, the report lists seven offices – its “media rooms.”

These are mainly in the US, with the report giving details from its New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Orange County, New York, Florida and then-forthcoming Los Angeles offices.

The home page of Act.IL’s website sports a British flag alongside the Israeli and American, suggesting the organisation has another “local media room” in Britain.

The report doesn’t give details of any UK office. But it does name UK lobby group We Believe in Israel and the far-right group Sussex Friends of Israel as among its “partnerships.”

We Believe in Israel’s director, the right-wing Labour activist Luke Akehurst, did not reply to a request for comment.

Act.IL claims to be a “grassroots” group, but has been described by one expert as “advanced digital political astroturfing” – in other words, a fake “grassroots” campaign.

The app’s users pose as ordinary members of the public. But many of the most active users are actually Act.IL staff.

At least six out of nine “top activists” named by Act.IL in a screenshot from April work for the group, an investigation by The Electronic Intifada has established.

Screenshots from the app’s rankings taken in June provided to The Electronic Intifada by Bueckert show that four of the top 11 “activists” this month are actually current or former Act.IL staff.

