This is the result of the sabotage attack [Anm.: Against 5 Syrian offshore pipelines], which was probably carried out by the USA or Israel.

This is a crime against nature that has not been reported. No one is helping with this disaster. Locals and authorities are fighting with the few they have.

I hope the citizens of the USA and Israel are proud of their government actions. You should be very proud if you cause an environmental disaster in a country haunted by war.