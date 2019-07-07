Entering former AlQaeda terrorist military center in now-liberated Qalaat Al Madiq. Terrorists used to target AlSkeilbiyyeh from this area less than 500m from Al Skeilbiyyeh. This building was a grain store which gave perfect cover for the terrorists and #WhiteHelmet auxiliaries who had their centre in tunnels under the grain stores. The familiar collaboration between this UK intelligence asset in Syria and the genocidal terrorist gangs.

Included in the complex was a missile manufacturing facility, destroyed by the SAA. The usual gas canisters scattered around that are converted into lethal missiles by the extremist armed groups.