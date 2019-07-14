The US and Israel are desperate to make sure that Jeremy Corbyn does not become British Prime Minister, for one reason and that reason is that he speaks out for the people of Palestine.
Any other British politicians that also speak out in this way are not working for the British people, but working for Israel
Israel and the US have changed the meaning of ‘anti semitic’ to mean anyone who speaks out against Israel’s crimes against humanity.
With the US crying fowl, that the Russia interfered with the US elections, which saw Trump win. Now we see Pompeo is actually threatening to interfere in British elections to stop Jeremy Corbyn winning an election.
The above video shows how Israel is going all out, spreading anti semitic lies about the labour party. Israel is targeting and killing children on a daily basis, yet they call anybody that sees this as bad as anti semitic. If this is the case, then they are making being anti semitic a good thing. The holocaust in Germany pales in comparison to the one that is happening in Palestine. Sticking labels on people that do not agree with the killing of children, will not wash.
Israel interfering in British politics, to get support with their horrific crimes against humanity, supporting ISIS, the bombing of Syria and wanting war in Iran, must end.
The above video is Part 3 of the 4 part series and the links to the other parts are below. Watch and share, because this must stop. They say we should learn from what happened in the Second World War, so it does not happen again. Israel took the horrors and increased them ten fold.
ashshams said:
Yeah it was the Americans and the Jews who force Britain to have the vote that will break up the EU and delve millions of Easatern Europeans into poverty, NOT
Surely the fact that Hitler didn’t invade Britain must tell you something about how powerful it is.
Wake up, take responsibility for your dictatorship and its plundering ways and stop blaming other people for the murder we commit.
I’m ashamed, that when I visit other countries or even talk to people who migrated to Britain from its colonies, so many people see through Britain when people from here are in denial.
