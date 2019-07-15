15 Civilians Killed Or Injured In Rocket Attacks On Aleppo. Syrian Army Responds (Photos)

At least six civilians were killed and eight others were wounded in a rocket attack at the northern Syrian city of Aleppo and its surroundings.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), said that the attack, which took place in the afternoon of July 14, targeted the district of Halab al-Jadidah in the western part of Aleppo’s city centre and the town of Minyan west of the city.

Few hours earlier, a rocket launched from Greater Idlib hit the Municipal Palace in the city centre of Aleppo. The attack caused material damage and injured a little girl.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) responded to these attacks by shelling militants’ positions in the towns of Kafr Naha, Khan Al-Asal and Kafr Hamrah west and northwest of Aleppo. Syrian warplanes also conducted a series of airstrikes on the town of al-Bawabiya in the southwestern countryside of Aleppo.

No group has claimed responsibility for these attacks, yet. However, several units of the Turkish-backed National Front for Liberation (NFL) are known to be stationed north and west of Aleppo. This suggests that the group may have been involved in the deadly attack.

