by Arabi Souri

In every strife look for the same suspects, the entire Syrian crisis was invented by the US to serve Israel, the Iraq invasion, Libya invasion, now the Yemen destruction, all to destroy the national armies that pose a threat to the Israeli expansion greed. The US is very much willing to exhaust its efforts, resources, and most importantly sacrifice its own citizens to serve that very goal. You can’t blame the US for that, it’s owned by a small cult that occupied all decision-making posts over a century of hard work, but you can definitely blame Israel.

The lastest of Israeli faithful servants to surface and expose their stink are the Kurds. Since the fifties of last centuries, and being a separatist group, the Kurdish militias forged close ties with the only party that benefits from the destruction of the real Semite people of the Levant, that is Israel. Now, the US-sponsored SDF separatist Kurdish militia serves only Israel in order to get support in creating its own Israel northeast of Syria.

The US and its lackeys’ sanctions against Syria amount to a total blockade against the oldest continuous civilisation in the world, depriving the country not only from its own oil but also to import from any other international exporter, while the capable of exporting to Syria among its allies who can break the blockade, lacks the will to do so.

The following report sheds some light on the illicit cooperation between the Kurdish militia with Israel. It was before between ISIS and Israel through Zionist tool Erdogan of Turkey, and now these Kurds.

Video report by Dima Nassif, head of Damascus office of Lebanese news channel Al-Mayadeen with English translation, transcript of the English translation below the video:

The leaks that talked about the Israeli – Kurd cooperation to sell Syrian oil and invest in it, in order to deprive Damascus of its oil and confirmed by Israeli businessman Moti Kahana opens the door to shed the light on the intelligence and military cooperation began with the beginning of the Syrian war; Dima Nassif:

Moti Kahana, the godfather of cooperation with the militants of Quneitra since 2014 and owner of the Israeli Amaya Foundation, which promoted the buffer zone in the south of Syria as a prelude for its annexation to the occupied territories. Kahana again for the northern oil and cooperation with the Kurds.

The Israeli businessman confirmed despite the denial of the Kurds what was leaked by a journalist about the correspondence between him and Ilham Ahmed, the joint president of the Syrian Democratic Council, to represent the Kurds in selling Syrian oil, which the SDF occupies 80% of its fields.

But Kahana is only the tip of the iceberg in the Israeli-Kurdish cooperation that began years ago during the Syrian war in the context of historical relations between Tel Aviv and some leaders in the Kurdistan region of Iraq since the end of the fifties of the last century.

A photo of the leader of the SDF factions Mazloum Abdi with the leader of the PKK Rustam Judy in the Kandil mountains in 2010.

Military leaders of the PYD came from the Kandil mountains of Iraq to lead the Kurds’ battles against ISIS and to establish their project in northern Syria with American and seems with Israeli support as well.

The Israeli Channel 11 correspondent in Al-Baghouz and in Qamishli is touring near the Syrian security headquarters, normalisation is also in the media.

Al-Maydeen sources talked about the role of Tel Aviv in the arrangement of meetings of the Kurds leaders in Paris and Washington and at the United Nations itself, which was visited by Mazloum Abdi leader of SDF factions and leader of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation.

Sources confirmed that SDF disabled the functions of government technicians located in Rumailan and Shaddadi fields in the countryside of Hasakeh in exchange for the entry of workshops from its side for the first time to those fields, in addition to the fields of al-Omar and Aljafra and Koniko in Deir Ezzor countryside for rehabilitation in preparation for Israeli expansion of production and investment in it.

The scandal of contracting with Israel pushed the Kurds to issue a statement of denial, while Al-Mayadeen sources confirmed that a decision to exempt Elham Ahmed from her post was taken two months ago, but the Kurdish self-government has committed the forbidden and hence cut the last straw with Damascus, which, in turn, has not officially commented until now.

Dima Nassif – Damascus, Al-Mayadeen

النص باللغة العربية لتقرير ديمة ناصيف عن التعاون الكردي الاسرائيلي لسرقة النفط السوري

التسريبات التي تحدثت عن تعاون كردي إسرائيلي لبيع النفط السوري واستثماره بهدف حرمان دمشق نفطها وأكدها رجل الأعمال الإسرائيلي موتي كاهانا تفتح الباب أمام الإضاءة على تعاون استخباراتي وعسكري بدأ مع بداية الحرب السورية، ديمة ناصيف:

موتي كاهانا عرّاب التعاون مع مسلحي القنيطرة منذ عام 2014 وصاحب مؤسسة أمايا الإسرائيلية التي روجت للمنطقة العازلة في الجنوب السوري تمهيداً لضمها إلى الأراضي المحتلة. كاهانا من جديد من أجل نفط الشمال والتعاون مع الكرد.

رجل الأعمال الإسرائيلي أكد رغم نفي الكرد ما تم تسريبه صحفياً بوجود مراسلات بينه وبين إلهام أحمد الرئيسة المشتركة لمجلس سورية الديمقراطية لتمكين الكرد من بيع النفط السوري الذي تسيطر قسد على 80% من حقوله.

لكن كاهانا ليس سوى رأس جبل الجليد في التعاون الإسرائيلي الكردي الذي بدأ قبل سنوات خلال الحرب السورية في سياق العلاقات التاريخية بين تل أبيب وبعض القادة في إقليم كردستان العراق منذ نهاية خمسينيات القرن الماضي.

صورة تجمع قائد فصائل قسد مظلوم عبدي مع القيادي في ال PKK رستم جودي في جبال قنديل عام 2010. قيادات عسكرية لل PYD جاءت من جبال قنديل العراقية لتقود معارك الكرد ضد داعش وتؤسس لمشروعهم شمال سورية بدعم أمريكي، ويبدو أنه إسرائيلي أيضاً.

مراسل قناة ال 11 الإسرائيلية في الباغوز والقامشلي يتجول قرب المقار الأمنية السورية، التطبيع إعلامي أيضاً.

مصادر للميادين تحدثت عن دور لتل أبيب في ترتيب لقاءات لقادة كرد في باريس وواشنطن وفي مقر الأمم المتحدة نفسها التي زارها مظلوم عبدي قائد فصائل قسد والقيادي في حزب العمال الكردستاني المصنف إرهابياً. المصادر أكدت أن قسد عطلت مهام الفنيين الحكوميين الموجودين في حقول الرميلان والشدادي في ريف الحسكة مقابل دخول ورشات من قبلها للمرة الأولى إلى تلك الحقول، بالإضافة إلى حقول العمر والجفرة وكونيكو بريف دير الزور لتأهيلها تمهيداً لتوسيع الإنتاج والاستثمار الإسرائيلي فيها.

فضيحة التعاقد مع إسرائيل دفعت الكرد إلى إصدار بيان نفي فيما أكدت مصادر للميادين بأن قراراً بإعفاء إلهام أحمد من منصبها اتخذ قبل شهرين، لكن الإدارة الذاتية الكردية وقعت بالمحظور وقطعت آخر شعرة مع دمشق التي لم تعلق رسمياً حتى الآن.

ديمة ناصيف – دمشق، الميادين

