Occupied Jerusalem (QNN)- The Israeli police on Wednesday emptied a building owned by Siam Family in occupied Jerusalem and handed it over to Jewish settlers following an Israeli court decision issued last month.

Local sources said that dozens of Israeli policemen and settlers broke into the building, located in Silwan, this morning. The building consists of a big house with a store and additional land. The settlers and Israeli police started emptying the house of the family’s properties following assaults against the family members and the arrest of one of them.

The Israeli police closed the entrance of the neighbourhood and prevented locals and journalists from entering or covering the incident.

share