Evidence has emerged that the U.S. State Department is tied to a child trafficking operation involving Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to internet detectives, one of Epstein’s aircraft which was linked to the trafficking of underage girls is actually owned and operated by the U.S. State Department.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who has been accused of trafficking underage females shared the tail number of his Bell Long Ranger 206L3 helicopter (tail number N474AW) with a U.S. State Department OV-10D Bronco.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registration database, Epstein’s Bell helicopter and the Bronco owned by the U.S. State Department and contracted to the private military company Dyncorp for “counter-insurgency” and “counter-narcotics” operations in Larandia, Colombia used the same N474AW tail number.

According to a flight manifest filed by Epstein’s pilot David Rodgers on August 6, 2002, the Bell helicopter (N474AW) flew from Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico to the Double Eagle II airport outside of Albuquerque.

Complicating matters, is the fact that a Cessna Model P210N aircraft also uses tail number N474AW. That aircraft, according to FAA records, was registered with the tail number N474AW on August 1, 2014 and is owned by Centurion Aviation LLC, 677 Greentree Lane, Ada, Michigan.

The previous plane listed by the FAA as a “Multiple Record” N474AW assignee was the Bronco used by Dyncorp under contract to the owner: “United States Department of State, 1038 S. Patrick Drive #985, Patrick Air Force Base, Brevard County, Florida 32925-3516.” The Bronco was reported by the FAA to be registered on October 21, 1997 and de-registered on May 14, 2010. However, the Bronco registered as N474AW crashed while flying a drug eradication mission in Colombia on February 6, 2006. The name of the pilot, who survived but was badly injured after ejecting, was not released due to “national security” reasons.

Rodgers’s manifest for August 6, 2002 lists the Bell helicopter flight from Epstein’s Zorro Ranch to Double Eagle II as flying under the tail number of N474AW. It is also noteworthy that unlike other Epstein planes piloted by Rodgers and which included as passengers Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, model Naomi Campbell, Clinton economic adviser Ira Magaziner, actor Kevin Spacey, Sandy Berger, and Larry Summers, no passengers are listed on the Zorro to Double Eagle one-way helicopter flight.

FAA records and Epstein’s pilot’s flight manifest indicate that Epstein’s Bell helicopter used the same tail number of N474AW. This was the same tail number used until 2006 by State Department contractor Dyncorp for counter-insurgency operations in Latin America.

The congruence of Epstein’s Bell N474AW and Dyncorp’s Bronco N474AW is noteworthy. In 2002, the year Epstein’s aircraft fleet stands accused of flying underage teen girls, some between the ages of 12 and 15, coincides with Dyncorp’s trafficking in underage females between the ages of 12 and 15 from Kosovo and Bosnia in the Balkans.

One Dyncorp whistleblower reported to The Washington Times’s Insight magazine’s Kelly O’Meara in 2002 the following on one Dyncorp employee in Bosnia: “[he] owned a girl who couldn’t have been more than 14 years old. It’s a sick sight anyway to see any grown man [having sex] with a child, but to see some 45-year-old man who weighs 400 pounds with a little girl, it just makes you sick.”

Tail number N474AW has been shared between Epstein’s Bell helicopter like the one in this photo:

Cessna:

and State Department Bronco:

The descriptions of sex between adult males and underage females by Dyncorp employees in Bosnia in the 2000-2002 time frame coincides with descriptions of sex between Epstein and his influential friends and similarly-aged young girls on Epstein’s aircraft and residences in Palm Beach, Florida; New Mexico; and on the island of Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Among the “Jane Does” filing suit against the U.S. government for concluding a sweetheart Non-Prosecution Agreement (NPA) between Epstein, his co-conspirators, and the U.S. Justice Department are a number of females with Slavic-sounding first names like “Tatianna”and “Natalya” and Slavic last names like Metrovitch, Malyshov, and Mulinska. Such names are found in countries like Bosnia and Kosovo, where Dyncorp employees were also trafficking in teenage girls.

Epstein’s sex slave, who he groomed to be his special assistant and even his pilot, was recruited from Yugoslavia at the age of 14 in what was the very same embattled former country where Dyncorp was active in trafficking girls of the same age.

As with the Justice Department’s and FBI’s investigation of Epstein, the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) largely buried the investigation of Dyncorp and underage female trafficking. The connection of N474AW to both Epstein and Dyncorp may be much more than mere coincidence. In the world of criminal investigations, this type of information is known as “leads” that often connect to hard evidence of criminal conspiracies.

