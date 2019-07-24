During my last but one trip to Damascus, I had the privilege of interviewing the Director of Forensics, Dr Zaher Hajjo, in Damascus.

Here are just a few of the statements he gave me during our meeting. Hajjo is a genuine patriot who endures the horrific aspects of his job because he feels profoundly that he can bring some relief to the people of Syria who are waiting for news of their loved ones. He did tell me that he is “haunted” by what he has witnessed, suffers from recurring nightmares but nothing will deter him from his mission to bring some clarity to the confusion sown by the pure evil that has been given life inside Syria – by Western governments and their cohorts in the Gulf States, Turkey and Israel.