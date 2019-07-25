Israel destroys land, water wells in south of West Bank

Israeli forces destroyed on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, land and water wells in Khirbet Umm al-Khair in Masafer Yatta in the south of the West Bank, according to a local activist.

Rateb Jabour, coordinator of the national and popular committees in the south of the West Bank, said for the second time in two weeks, Israeli army bulldozers destroyed four water wells and razed land planted with trees.

He said two weeks ago the army destroyed a children park, nine water wells and uprooted forest trees in Umm al-Khair’s nature reserve area under the pretext the area is a military training zone.