Two children were martyred on Wednesday and 10 civilians were injured in terrorist rocket attacks on residential neighborhoods in Hamadaniyah and Seif al-Dawalah of Aleppo.A police source told SANA that terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra, positioned in al-Rahsideen area to the west of Aleppo, attacked al-Hamadaniyah and Seif al-Dawlah neighborhoods with rocket shells, killing two children and injuring 10 citizens and causing material damage to properties and cars.