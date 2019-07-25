Two children were martyred on Wednesday and 10 civilians were injured in terrorist rocket attacks on residential neighborhoods in Hamadaniyah and Seif al-Dawalah of Aleppo.A police source told SANA that terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra, positioned in al-Rahsideen area to the west of Aleppo, attacked al-Hamadaniyah and Seif al-Dawlah neighborhoods with rocket shells, killing two children and injuring 10 citizens and causing material damage to properties and cars.
Two children martyred, 10 civilians injured in terrorist rocket attacks on residential neighborhoods in Aleppo
25 Thursday Jul 2019
