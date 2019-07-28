Tehran (QNN)- The Iranian Tasnim News Agency published a report Wednesday quoting informed sources suspecting Israel and the United States had assassinated Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who died last week.

According to the report, Amano was assassinated because he would not give in to pressure calling him to slander the Iranian nuclear plan.

“sources told Tasnim that Amano was taken out by the Israeli regime so that IAEA would have a new chair,” said the report.

“The late IAEA chair faced pressures from the U.S. and Israel to launch a false investigation against Iran’s nuclear affairs,” according to the report. “There is evidence that the Trump administration and Israel pressured Amano relentlessly to accuse Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear treaty, against all technical and legal reports by IAEA, that confirm Iran’s compliance with the deal.”

“Sources also said that the U.S. and Israel stopped reports of Amano’s death for two days until after his funeral,” Tasnim added.

The 72-year-old Japanese diplomat had held the position of IAEA director-general since 2009, taking over from Mohamed ElBaradei, who was part of an accusations campaign against Saddam’s regime in Iraq, when he confirmed that Iraq “possessed or developed nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction”, which started an American war that destroyed the country.

