Heartless creatures…

This evening, heavily armed Zionist occupation soldiers storming the house of the Palestinian citizen Shadi Seder from the old town of Alkhalil City (Hebron) and handed him a notice to summon his little girl Malak (means angle) (6 years old) seen in the pic to the police station tomorrow to be interrogated over resisting the occupation.

They are targeting and terrorising our children, our most beloved to exercise extreme pressure on our families to break us, occupied Palestine, 1 August 2019.