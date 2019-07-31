Tags

Twitter suspends Russian embassy in Syria after it criticized White Helmets

©  White Helmets via REUTERS

Without explanation, Twitter has suspended the official account of the Russian embassy in Syria after it posted a video critical of the controversial ‘White Helmets’ group, citing statements by the Russian military.

“Twitter suspends accounts that violate Twitter rules,” said the default notice on the grayed-out page of @RusEmbSyria on Tuesday. The social media platform notoriously refuses to comment on individual suspensions.

Ali@CoolHuh_

Russian Embassy in syria Twitter account @RusEmbSyria has been suspended by @Twitter after they tweeted facts that expose the terrorist organisation white helmets and their manufacturing of propaganda.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow has yet to offer an official statement on the suspension, the Russian embassy in South Africa has chimed in, calling Twitter “thought police” for banning their colleagues.

The account was banned after posting factual criticism of the ‘White Helmets’ quoting the Russian military, the embassy said.

Russia in RSA 🇷🇺

@EmbassyofRussia

🕵️‍♂️ Thought police is already here – @twitter suspends account of the Russian Embassy in (!) after it posted factual criticism of the , quoted @mod_russia data. Wasn’t verified account yet – only proves “ordinary” accounts not allowed to have differing opinions

While an archived snapshot of that tweet was not available, other Russian embassies – in the UK and Canada, for instance – have posted videos and photos critical of the ‘White Helmets’ and their verified accounts remain active.

Russian Embassy, UK

@RussianEmbassy

.@MoD_Russia: Yet another from the . Market in Maarat al-Numan area, allegedly “destroyed” by airstrikes on 22 July, is undamaged and fully operational – as anyone can see on the video filmed by reconnaissance drones. https://twitter.com/mod_russia/status/1155826107876368384 

Минобороны России

@mod_russia

Для проверки сообщений о разрушении рынка в Маарет-ан-Нууман 26 июля 2019 г. российские БЛА провели съемку данного района. Как видно на кадрах, полученных средствами объективного контроля, в указанном районе полностью отсутствуют какие-либо признаки разрушений#Минобороны #Сирия

Russia in Canada

@RussianEmbassyC

Left – Hassan Diab from Douma, , debunking @OPCW the fake ‘ attack’ that never actually happened

Right – , the proven henchmen of , film crews for western propaganda

It’s up to you whom you trust…

So does the account of the US embassy in Syria, despite the fact that it has been physically closed since February 2012, and these days tweets mostly press-releases from the US-led coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

Founded by a British intelligence operative, the ‘White Helmets’ claim to be a Syrian civil defense group. However, they operate solely in areas controlled by militants fighting against the government in Damascus, and have been accused of having connections with terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda.

MFA Russia 🇷🇺

@mfa_russia

❗ is a pseudo humanitarian organisation created by Western intelligence agencies in : abetting terrorists, staging chemical attacks, killing civilians, including children, organ trafficking 🔗 https://bit.ly/2Zdz6rT 

