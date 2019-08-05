by Arabi Souri

Syrian security units and Syrian Arab Army units operating in Hama northern countryside, northwest of Syria, and Daraa countryside, south of Syria, had a busy day busting, discovering, and confiscating large stashes of weapons, munition, gears, armoured vehicles, illicit drugs and 1.5 million Captagon pills, courtesy of the Nusra Front and its affiliated terrorist groups, gifted to them by the ever-generous US taxpayers and other western citizens, not to forget the Gulfies.

The terrorists killing tools are shown in the following compiled video report by SANA and Syrian Ikhabriya news channel, details below the video:

Video also available on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ispxblKTigR/

In Hama northwestern countryside, the Syrian Arab Army units cleaning the region from NATO-sponsored terrorists discovered a large number of armoured vehicles and weapons left by the Nusra Front terrorists, Turkistan anti-Islamic Islamist Party, and Izzat Army terrorists defeated in the area by the SAA. Hundreds of the terrorists were terminated, the rest retreated to safe zones under the protection of NATO-member state Turkey.

In the south of the country, in the province of Daraa, the birthplace of the Syrian version of the PNAC’s plan to destroy the Arab World aka Arab Spring, Syrian security forces securing the region after defeating NATO-terrorists foiled an attempt to smuggle 1.5 million Captagon pills (potentiated amphetamine) and bags of other illicit drugs.

The drugs shipment this time was heading to Jordan, in a weird twist of the usual route, where for years drugs were coming from Jordan, Lebanon, and NATO-member state Turkey to the terrorists in Syria. Either the stage is being prepared for Jordan’s episode of the Arab Spring, or the terrorists wanted to smuggle the quantities back to their warehouses.

Also in the southern region, Syrian security units confiscated US-made TOW anti-tank rockets, a Phantom 4 drone, assorted rifles and machine guns, and more than 200,000 rounds of bullets.

US journalists are mourning the back-to-back mass shootings of American civilians and are too busy to report on the confiscation of these major weapons that have been used to slaughter Syrian civilians and destroy their homes, schools, and work places.