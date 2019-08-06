by Arabi Souri

The latest 13th round of talks in Astana between the Syrian state with Russia and Iran as its guarantors on one side, and Al-Qaeda and the Turkish regime as it guarantor on the other side, would have slowly but steadily resolved the odd situation in the Al-Qaeda occupied Idlib province through the agreements it reached and the acknowledgment by Turkey, finally, that there are terrorist groups in Idlib and not only civilians and hospitals.

Hours after the announcement of the truce from the latest round of talks at Nur-Sultan (Astana), the commander of Nusra Front, or whatever name his group has adopted recently, declared his group’s rejection to the ceasefire. Nusra Front is the dominant power in the last NATO’s stronghold of terror in Syria.

Dima Nassif, chief of Damascus bureau of Lebanese news channel Al-Mayadeen details further in this report, we added English subtitles to, and the English transcript of the translation below the video:

The Idlib truce could have passed peacefully had Nusra Front not declared its rejection of the ceasefire.

The Syrian optimism to give the agreement an opportunity to propose a solution that is in line with the Syrian situation, progressing even on the international conventions which allows the Syrian army to continue its operations on the fronts which involve armed groups participating in the agreement and the other rejecting it as the Nusra Front.

Despite that, the army froze its operations to strengthen the chances of a solution in Idlib on the basis of Ankara’s fulfillment of its obligations in the withdrawal of armed groups and its heavy and the medium weapons a distance of 20 kilometres and to isolate Nusra Front as stipulated by Sochi, which allows for the redeployment of Syrian forces and the adaptation of military operations to the remaining open fronts in the Lattakia and Aleppo countryside.

The military operations will not wait to resume again and to define its directions, and it will not wait for any political understanding with the parties sponsoring the talks of Astana and the Sochi agreement, for the first time, the Syrian army is issuing a statement announcing the resumption of the military resolution against terrorism in conjunction with its fighter jets hitting the strongholds of Nusra Front in the countrysides of southern Idlib and northern Hama.

Stopping the war on Idlib in order to balance the talks in Astana, was the strategy that Ankara bet on for a full year to secure an advantage for its factions represented in Astana’s political course and to enhance its bargaining ability politically and militarily in a province that it owns the decision and loyalty of all armed factions, including Al-Qaeda affiliates, and that is what the Syrian army will not allow being repeated.

Contrary to all the optimism that followed the Nur-Sultan (Astana) meeting, the cease-fire collapsed quickly although for the first time the talks put the political and military tracks on two parallel lines, and the absence of a reference to oversee the armed factions and Ankara’s lack of commitment to control it, reflect the fact that these factions retain a margin of manoeuvre or flip against any understanding or agreement whenever Ankara wants.

Dima Nassif – Damascus, Al Mayadeen

:نص تقرير ديمة ناصيف مديرة مكتب قناة الميادين في دمشق

من دون إعلان النصرة رفضها لوقف اطلاق النار كان يمكن لهدنة إدلب أن تعبر بسلام

التفاؤل السوري بمنح الاتفاق فرصة لاجتراح حل يقارب الوضع السوري تقدم حتى على التصنيفات الدولية التي تتيح للجيش السوري مواصلة عملياته للجبهات التي تتداخل فيها مجموعات مسلحة مشاركة في الاتفاق وأخرى كالنصرة ترفضه

ومع ذلك جمد الجيش عملياته لتدعيم فرص الحل في ادلب على قاعدة إيفاء أنقرة بالتزاماتها في سحب المجموعات المسلحة وسلاحها الثقيل والمتوسط مسافة 20 كيلومتراً وفي عزل النصرة كما ينص سوتشي، ما يفسح في المجال أمام إعادة انتشار القوات السورية وتكييف العمليات العسكرية مع ما تبقى من الجبهات المفتوحة في أرياف اللاذقية وحلب

لن تنتظر العمليات العسكرية لتحتدم من جديد وتتضح وجههتها ولن تتنظر أي تفاهم سياسي مع الأطراف الراعين لمحادثات أستانا واتفاق سوتشي، فالجيش السوري سريعاً وللمرة الأولى يصدر بياناً يعلن فيه استئناف الحسم العسكري ضد الإرهاب بالتزامن مع ضرب طائراته معاقل النصرة في أرياف إدلب الجنوبي وحماه الشمالي

وقف الحرب على ادلب لتحقيق التوازن في محادثات أستانا استراتيجية راهنت عليها أنقرة عاماً كاملاً لتأمين أرجحية لفصائلها في مسار أستانا السياسي ولتعزيز قدرتها على المساومة سياسياً وعسكرياً في محافظة تملك قرار وولاء كل فصائلها المسلحة بما فيها القاعدية، وهو ما لن يسمح الجيش السوري بتكراره

بعكس كل التفاؤل الذي أعقب اجتماع نورسلطان، انهار وقف اطلاق النار سريعاً رغم أنه وللمرة الأولى وضعت المحادثات المسارين السياسي والعسكري على خطين متوازين. وعدم وجود مرجعية للفصائل المسلحة وعدم التزام انقرة بضبطها يعكسان احتفاظ هذه الفصائل بهامش للمناورة أو للانقلاب متى شاءت أنقرة على أي تفاهم أو اتفاق

ديمة ناصيف – دمشق – الميادين

