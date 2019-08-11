UPDATE: The day after these court records were unsealed, Jeffrey Epstein died via suicide.
Over 2,000 previously sealed documents in a case involving Jeffrey Epstein are now available. The documents were sealed under court order until Mike Cernovich of Cerno Media filed a motion to unseal the documents. The Miami Herald soon joined his lawsuit, and the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the records unsealed.
Highlights from the Jeff Epstein files
- Bill Clinton held a private event on Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile island, according to one of Epstein’s victims. Clinton had previously denied ever being on the island.
- Ghislaine Maxwell would trawl women’s locker rooms to find women to perform sexual acts for Jeff Epstein and his rich friends.
- Senator George Mitchell and Governor Bill Richardson allegedly partied with Jeff Epstein on his island.
- Glenn Dubin, Marvin Minsky, Jean-Luc Brunel, Prince Andrew, “another prince,” a “foreign president,” and an unknown owner of a “large hotel chain” in France were among the men one of Epstein’s victims was alleged to have been forced to have sex with.
- Epstein’s Amazon orders included the following books: “SM 101: A Realistic Introduction,” “SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude,” “A Workbook for Erotic Slaves and Their Owners,” Giuffre alleges.
More than a dozen docket entries have hit the appellate court’s record in this case already within the last 10 minutes.
