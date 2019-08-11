Tags

UPDATE: The day after these court records were unsealed, Jeffrey Epstein died via suicide.

Over 2,000 previously sealed documents in a case involving Jeffrey Epstein are now available. The documents were sealed under court order until Mike Cernovich of Cerno Media filed a motion to unseal the documents. The Miami Herald soon joined his lawsuit, and the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the records unsealed.

  • I’ve uploaded some of the documents here and here.
  • The files are huge, so more will be uploaded soon.
  • More documents are expected to be released soon. I’ll update you accordingly.

Highlights from the Jeff Epstein files

  • Bill Clinton held a private event on Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile island, according to one of Epstein’s victims. Clinton had previously denied ever being on the island.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell would trawl women’s locker rooms to find women to perform sexual acts for Jeff Epstein and his rich friends.
  • Senator George Mitchell and Governor Bill Richardson allegedly partied with Jeff Epstein on his island.
  • Glenn Dubin, Marvin Minsky, Jean-Luc Brunel, Prince Andrew, “another prince,” a “foreign president,” and an unknown owner of a “large hotel chain” in France were among the men one of Epstein’s victims was alleged to have been forced to have sex with.
  • Epstein’s Amazon orders included the following books: “SM 101: A Realistic Introduction,” “SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude,” “A Workbook for Erotic Slaves and Their Owners,” Giuffre alleges.

