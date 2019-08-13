From Syria to all the world :

These are the leaders of al-Qaeda in Syria gathered in a mosque in Idlib. These are the “rebels” who face the “regime” in Syria.If you are with them, you are an eternal enemy of the Syrian people and of human civilisation .Do any man accept to be ruled by these ..?!

