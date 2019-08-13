Tags
DAMASCUS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Young Syrians with Down Syndrome are taking part in a month-long festival in Damascus, running their own coffee shop.
The activity is part of an initiative by the Juzour Association, a local charitable organization that runs several humanitarian projects, one of which is organizing events for people with Down Syndrome.
The young men and women now serve in a coffee shop called Succet, the organizers of which hope to see the light on a wider scale beyond a festival.
At the sprawling Tishreen Park in Damascus, many youths with the Down Syndrome wear uniforms. Some are serving between the tables while others are standing behind a bar preparing juice and coffee.
The happiness is seen on their faces as they talk with other people while enjoying a break time singing and dancing with their family members sitting nearby.
Continue reading: http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-08/10/c_138299193.htm