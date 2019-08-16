French Jews march through Hebron, claiming all West Bank belongs to Israel 16 Friday Aug 2019 Posted by friendsofsyria in Israeli Crimes Against Humanity, Israeli Murders, Israeli Terrorist, Israeli war crimes ≈ 1 Comment TagsBenjamin Netanyahu, French Jewish Settlers, Israel, Palestine Jews participate in a celebration march as part of the 52nd anniversary of the occupation of East Jerusalem by Israel, at Jerusalem’s Old City on 2 June 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh – Anadolu Agency] IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
bigcree1 said:
All of it belongs to the Palestinians. Every single centimeter. Yet here ‘they’ are, in their hubris. Marching over land they never had any legitimate claim to. Despicable!!
