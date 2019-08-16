Images and updates from Idlib Front 16 Friday Aug 2019 Posted by friendsofsyria in Graphic Images - Over 18yrs only ≈ 1 Comment Tagsal qaeda, Al-Nusra, FSA, Idlib, ISIS, SAA, syria Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
James Graham said:
Some SAA are getting picked off by rocket launchers…needlessly. They’re in the front line and swanning about making easy targets. It’s madness. They’ve got to use all of the available cover….and not bunch up into close knit groups or they’ll all get taken out in one go. They’re acting like there’s no danger and the headchoppers are taking full advantage of that. It’s a propaganda coup for them, more videos and more lies to suck in fresh recruits. It’s been going on for weeks. They’re not being killed in combat, they’re being killed for being stupid. Just stop giving the rocket launchers so much to aim at. Don’t bunch up out in the open…they won’t waste a rocket to kill one guy.
