The liquidation of the two Palestinian boy was not condemned by any of the world leaders who claim they are the protectors of human rights.

In front of the eyes of the whole world, Israeli occupation police liquidated on Thursday evening two Palestinian children in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The two Palestinian children were identified as Nasim Mokafeh Abu Romi and Hamoudah Khader Al Shaikh from Ezareyah town, occupied Jerusalem. Both aged 14 and 15.

Sources said that the two Palestinian children were shot by the Israeli occupation police at Al-Silsila Gate of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to the sources, one of the two Palestinian children was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was critically wounded and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This incident came as the Israeli occupation forces have put severe restrictions on the Palestinians who enter Al-Aqsa Mosque and allowed hundreds of the Israeli Jewish settlers to desecrate it.

Palestine Post 24