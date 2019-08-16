Syrian air defence has intercepted and destroyed a missile coming from northern Lebanon over the western-central governorate of Hama, state media say.

Quoting an unnamed military source, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported that the “hostile” missile was shot down at 23:06 local time (20:06 GMT) on Thursday over the city of Masyaf before reaching its designated target.

Of course provoking Hzblhl, Israhell is trying to escalate the whole region..

Does Israel think by firing missiles from Lebanon they can provoke a war between Lebanon and Syria?