The Most Disgusting Cowardly Army in the World 17 Saturday Aug 2019 Posted by friendsofsyria in Israeli Crimes Against Humanity, Israeli Murders, Israeli Terrorist, Israeli war crimes ≈ Leave a comment TagsBenjamin Netanyahu, crimes against humanity, David Cameron, Israel, Palestine Those that condone this coward army are just as bad as they are. Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related