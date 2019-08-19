Occupied Palestine (QNN)- Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev said in an interview with an Israeli radio station Friday that it is God, and not the people, who will decide who Israel’s next prime minister will be, according to Haaretz.

during the interview on the radio station, owned by Netanyahu’s Likud party, the interviewer said that Avigdor Lieberman will be the kingmaker in Israel’s upcoming do-over election in September, but Regev responded, “First of all, he doesn’t have all the cards in his hand. He who decides who will be the next prime minister is the Holy One. I still don’t know that it’s people who choose who the next prime minister will be.”

Regev was a Brigadier-general and official spokesperson in the Israeli occupation army before joining political life in 2008.

She has previously made many racist comments; like those against Africans whom she referred to as “cancer” before apologising for likening African migrants in Israel to human beings.

