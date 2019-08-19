Sonja van den Ende

Also National Geographic is indulging itself in fake news, who can you trust? It seems the regular media is only concerned about ratings and money, the truth is absence!

Steven Sahiounie, Middle East observer

It has been six years since Manar Nakour’s brother died August 17, 2013, in Marmarita, Syria. The hurt, loss, and shock came flooding back when he saw the National Geographic Documentary Films’ Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS, by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and best-selling author Sebastian Junger and his Emmy-winning producing partner, Nick Quested.

Manar was shocked to see his brother’s name, Amin Nakrour, and photo used in the film, prominently and emotionally used under the title “In Memoriam MAYA BARSHINI AMIN NAKROUR ATALLA ABBOUD IBRAHIM SAADI Killed by Assad Regime August, 2013” at the end of the film.

In reality, the events of his death, and those to blame could not be farther from the truth. Award-winning filmmakers such as Junger and Quested would have researched those names and their deaths before dedicating them in such a bold and emotionally charged use of political propaganda. If they had been named as having died in Syria during the conflict that would have been factual, but in this case, they were singled out to be the four smiling young people full of hope who were brutally slaughtered by the “Assad Regime”. There was no attempt to obtain permission to use their photos, names, or the true cause of their death from their family. The photos were taken from Facebook without any permission. Stolen photos, and fabricated deaths to blame the Syrian government for a crime it wasn’t responsible for.

Amin Nakour, Maya Barshini, Atalla Aboud, and Ibrahim Saadi were attending a Christian celebration to honor the annual commemoration of “Mother Mary’s Day”. The small village of Marmarita sits in the historic “Valley of the Christians” which is near Homs. It was a hot August night, and party-goers were suddenly attacked by armed terrorists of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and their allies. The four were killed when they attempted to flee the party in a car, rather than hunkering down at the venue with others. The news appeared online on many websites and news outlets and could have been confirmed by a film fact-checker. Instead, the story was fabricated into four young protesters killed by the government in street protests in the city of Homs, downtown at the clock tower shown in the video. The true story was these four young dead persons were in full support of the Syrian government, as their only defenders in the face of sectarian terrorists of the FSA and their allies, who vowed to make Syria a Sunni Muslim State, and have targeted Christians and minorities for 8 years. It was the FSA who invited their brother-in-arms the Al Qaeda jihadists into Syria, which ultimately caused the extinction of the FSA.