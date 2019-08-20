Occupied Palestine (QNN)- The Committee of Palestinian Prisoners and Former Prisoners said Tuesday that the administrations of Israeli jails deliberately assault wounded and sick Palestinian prisoners through medical negligence and deprivation of treatment to make them die.

The committee stated in a statement issued on Tuesday that through prisoners’ witnesses and close monitor of the health condition along several years, it turned out that the medical care provided for sick prisoners is the worst. It is formal and nearly never provided.

The committee also said that the Israelis blackmail sick and wounded prisoners trying to get confessions in return of medical care “which is a blatant violation of the articles 29, 30, and 31 of the Geneva convention and articles 91 and 92 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The committee stressed that prisoners are detained in very bad conditions. Their cells are damp and badly ventilated. It is also overcrowded and unsanitary, and infested with insects and rodent.

The number of Palestinian martyrs, who died in Israeli jails due to medical negligence, has reached 64 prisoners since 1967. The latest of them are Fares Baroud and Nassar Taqatqa, whose bodies are still held by the Israeli authorities.

Israel detains over 700 Palestinian sick prisoners, 170 of whom have serious diseases, 25 have cancer, and others are disabled or suffer from hepatitis C, kidney failure, heart disease, and other chronic diseases.

