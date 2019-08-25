Two unmanned aerial vehicles flown by the Israeli military have crashed in Lebanon, Prime Minister Saad Hariri has confirmed. This comes on the heels of reports that IDF ‘suicide drones’ targeted Hezbollah’s compounds in Beirut.

Israeli drone flights were “an open attack on Lebanese sovereignty” and an assault on UN Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war. At the same time, earlier this year, the USS Abraham Lincoln was sent to the Middle East and arrived, it was meant by the US “to send a clear and unmistakable message” to Iran.